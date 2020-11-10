Carlow & Kilkenny’s newest Garda ‘recruit’ reminds us all of our Covid responsibilities

Engage, Educate, Encourage and Enforce – so goes the current mantra of An Garda Siochána with many members saying that the last bit, enforce, is a last resort.

You’ll often see Gardaí in the course of their duties across Carlow & Kilkenny; manning checkpoints, on the beat, helping in the community and so on, but there’s one whose focus has been very much online, that of the newest local recruit: Sergeant Edward Bear, or Ted for short.

There’s been no better engagement than that of the Bear who’s managed to captivate young & old with his escapades.

He’s sent rogue traders packing …

He’s putting away the bad guys …

And helping those in need …

He’s provided safety tips at Hallowe’en …

And he’s been out & about on checkpoints …

He even paid a visit to us here at KCLR as he considered helping out with the weekly garda slot, though we think he had other ideas …

The latest posting on the Garda Siochána Kilkenny/Carlow Facebook page sees Sgt Ted reminding of Covid advice: