Carlow Lions Club set to launch its Christmas Food Appeal later today

Carlow Lions Cub Annual Christmas Food Appeal is being launched in the CBS this (Tuesday) afternoon.

Several hundred food hampers are distributed in the Carlow area every Christmas.

The Lions will be asking people to contribute on two weekends in the lead-up to Christmas at Rath’s, SuperValu, Dunnes Stores and Tesco in Carlow town from Thursday to Saturday starting on the 8th of December.

What they gather will be divided out with the help this year of Fr John Dunphy and the Saint Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen.

Already over the last 30 years, the grouping’s delivered more than 600 festive food hampers to those in need locally. The fare typically comprises essential food items with treats which land in homes in the week leading up to Christmas Day.

President of Carlow Lions Club, John Carley says “Thank you so much for your most generous support to Carlow Lions Club over the years and, hopefully, we can count on you once again in this, the most demanding of years“.

Fr Dunphy of Saint Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen says “ Unfortunately this year the need out there amongst some families and individuals goes beyond food however by supporting this project you are helping to ensure that those in most need will at least have adequate food on the table this Christmas.”

It’s as Kilkenny Lions Club is set to kick off its annual Christmas Hamper Appeal on KCLR on December 1st.