Carlow man due before Carlow Circuit Court today following post office incident last year

The trial gets underway in Carlow today of a man accused of bringing his dead uncle to a local post office to collect his pension.

41 Year old Declan Haughney, of Pollerton Road in Carlow, is charged with deception over an incident in which he allegedly brought the body of his uncle Peadar Doyle into Hoseys Post Office on January 21st last year.

The case will be heard before Carlow Circuit Court.