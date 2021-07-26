Carlow one of five counties to not record a fatal crash in the first half of this year

Over 80% of fatal crashes occur on rural roads but Carlow’s appear to be safer than most.

It’s one of five counties to have had no such deaths in the first half of this year, a period during which 65 people lost their lives across the country.

Research by the Road Safety Authority also shows that while there was 12% fewer deaths compared to the same period last year, road deaths overall didn’t decrease last year in line with other EU member states.

And overall dangerous driver behaviour here is increasing with motorists surveyed admitting to speeding, texting while driving or driving while fatigued.