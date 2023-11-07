A Carlow principal says there’s not a school in the country that would allow their primary pupils to bring a smartphone into class.

Education Minister Norma Foley’s today calling on Cabinet to back moves to curtail the use of such devices in schools.

Parents’ views will be compiled through individual school surveys.

Simon Lewis is principal with Educate Together in Carlow and he’s been speaking on The KCLR Daily to our Brian Redmond;

Caitriona Loughrey as part of her wider discussion on The KCLR Daily had a parent’s perspective on this;