Carlow Road Safety Officer John McDarby welcomes review of penalties for driving offences

The review of penalties for critical driving offences announced this week is being welcomed locally.

Minister Hildegarde Naughton revealed that she would look at increasing the fixed charges for speeding, non-wearing seatbelts and using mobile phones while driving.

It’s part of the new Government road safety strategy.

John McDarby is a part-time road safety office with Carlow County Council, he says a survey by the RSA shows many people are in support of this:

“A road safety authority survey showed 70% support for increased penalties for mobile phone use when driving, it showed 67% support for not wearing seatbelts and 61% support for increased penalties for speeding,” said John.

“It’s about preventing injuries and saving lives on roads from now on”.