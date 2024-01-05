Carlow student seeking help to get her brother out of Gaza

A local student is seeking help to get her brother out of Gaza.

Maram Salah is on a scholarship programme, funded by the Irish government, studying Digital Marketing and Data Analysis in SETU Carlow.

She left her home area 25 days before the war started, her parents, three brothers and the rest of her family remain there and have been impacted by the ongoing conflict.

She has set up a GoFund me page to help get her brother Ammar to Ireland to study, details of that here, and on The KCLR Daily earlier outlined the difficulties they’ve faced so far;