Carlow to get new town bus service by end of next year

Carlow will be getting its new town bus before the end of next year.

The National Transport Authority is getting ready to put out tenders for the service which will be fully electric.

Councillors were briefed on the plans at the local authority’s monthly meeting last evening.

Cathaoirleach Fintan Phelan says he’s delighted that the plans are being turned around so quickly after the project seemed to be on ice earlier this year; “The NTA are going to be issuing tenders shortly and they’re now working towards the launch date of the bus service to happen in the second half of 2022 so they’ve given us that confirmation which is to be welcomed because a number of months ago your listeners will remember there was no budget in place”.

He adds; “Anything we can do to try and ease the traffic problems in the town is to be welcomed, a town bus isn’t going to solve that issue in and of itself, but certainly it’s to be welcomed”.