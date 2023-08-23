Carlow’s Iceland store closed amid fears it may be permanent

Shutters remain closed at Iceland’s Tullow Road store in Carlow this morning.

KCLR News understands that the store which has 12 employees will remain closed until further notice.

Last night tensions escalated in Waterford city as workers at Iceland staged a sit-in at its Cork Road store.

Employees were given half an hour’s notice yesterday evening that the store was shutting its doors.

SIPTU representatives and store management claim they’ve been left completely in the dark by the company.

In June, KCLR News reported that the parent company of the Irish operation Metron Stores Limited had been placed under examinership by the High Court as it struggled to pay its €36m in debts.

It had got into difficulty following a food safety authority of Ireland order requiring it to withdraw its imported frozen food of animal origin.