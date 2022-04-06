Luxury cars, motorbikes and watches seized in CAB raids in Kilkenny and neighbouring counties

A major CAB operation has seized a luxury jeep, motorcycles, and expensive watches after searches in Kilkenny and two other counties this morning.

The Emergency Response and the Customs Dog Units were called in to help with these raids against a major drug dealer and his gang based in the Kildare area.

Six premises across Kilkenny, Kildare and Wexford were searched earlier

They confiscated a luxury B-M-W X-5 jeep, two motorbikes, 12 expensive watches including Cartier and Rolexes as well as €13,500 in cash.

They’ve also seized a large number of devices, hard drives, and documentation.

No arrests were made but the investigation is ongoing.