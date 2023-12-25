KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Castle walk for those feeling lonely this Christmas

Photo of David Abbott David Abbott25/12/2023
Image: Kilkenny Castle Park, Edwina Grace

You don’t have to be alone this Christmas Day.

That’s the message from Kilkenny man Alan Hoyne who is invited those experiencing loneliness to join him at the Castle Park this afternoon for a Christmas Walk.

Simply turn up at the Castle Gates at 4pm – walk, have a chat, a laugh and escape the pressures that the holiday period can sometimes bring.

