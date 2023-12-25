KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Castle walk for those feeling lonely this Christmas
You don’t have to be alone this Christmas Day.
That’s the message from Kilkenny man Alan Hoyne who is invited those experiencing loneliness to join him at the Castle Park this afternoon for a Christmas Walk.
Simply turn up at the Castle Gates at 4pm – walk, have a chat, a laugh and escape the pressures that the holiday period can sometimes bring.