Castlecomer named second luckiest town for lottery success

The information was compiled by LottoLand

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace22/11/2023

Castlecomer is the second luckiest town for lottery success it seems.

The North Kilkenny spot was just beaten to the top position by Skerries in Dublin in the poll by LottoLand.

Following both are Enniskerry, Rathfarnham, Dunshaughlin, Portlaoise, Lifford, Charleville, Carrick-on-Suir and Killorglin.

Meanwhile, the same survey revealed the luckiest names associated with wins are Greg, Dean and Gavin for men with Katie, Shannon and Elaine more destined for victory among the women.

Luckiest male + female names

  1. Greg                     Katie
  2. Dean                    Shannon
  3. Gavin                   Elaine
  4. Ian                        Lauren
  5. Cathal                  Miriam
  6. Karl                       Patricia
  7. Joshua                 Tara
  8. Derek                   Robyn
  9. Ion                        Clare
  10. Nathan                Stacey 

    Remember to partake in such competitions responsibly.

