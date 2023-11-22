Castlecomer named second luckiest town for lottery success

Castlecomer is the second luckiest town for lottery success it seems.

The North Kilkenny spot was just beaten to the top position by Skerries in Dublin in the poll by LottoLand.

Following both are Enniskerry, Rathfarnham, Dunshaughlin, Portlaoise, Lifford, Charleville, Carrick-on-Suir and Killorglin.

Meanwhile, the same survey revealed the luckiest names associated with wins are Greg, Dean and Gavin for men with Katie, Shannon and Elaine more destined for victory among the women.

Luckiest male + female names