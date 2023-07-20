Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows

Ceol Anocht: Show #580 – 20/7/2023

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman20/07/2023

Sad Computer Maurice Whitmore
Sea Reels : Downtown Troy / Haul Away Da Hauser / Distant Colours Nuala Kennedy
Fly Like a Bird I Have A Tribe
Dog Road Banba
Mamma Africa Greg McLannan
Revelator The 2:19
Home SJ McArdle
The Cavan Road Nuala Kennedy
Could I Should I Paul Hogan
Goodtime Charlie Mick Flannery
Paradise Lane Ultan Conlon
Níl Aon Easpa Orm Rónán Ó Snodaigh + Myles O’Reilly
Beckett Joe Chester
