Ceol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #589 – 22/8/2023
Music Room Sessions
|A Good Day For Me
|D
|Thomas Walsh
|Blue Is The Colour Of Lonesome
|D
|Steph Geremia
|There Is A World
|D
|Cormac O’Caoimh
|Sucka
|D
|Sick Love
|Practice Wife
|D
|Late Night Pharmacy
|Where Are Your Kids Tonight
|D
|CMAT Feat. John Grant
|Punchline
|D
|Nell Mescal
|The Longer The Waiting
|D
|Steph Geremia
|An Irish Song
|D
|David Keenan
|Wide World Of Joy
|D
|Dogs
|Serpentine
|D
|My Sweet Beloved
|The Absence
|D
|Another White Lie
|Just Passing the Time
|D
|Elaine Nolan