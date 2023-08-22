Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows

Ceol Anocht: Show #589 – 22/8/2023

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman22/08/2023

A Good Day For Me D Thomas Walsh
Blue Is The Colour Of Lonesome D Steph Geremia
There Is A World D Cormac O’Caoimh
Sucka D Sick Love
Practice Wife D Late Night Pharmacy
Where Are Your Kids Tonight D CMAT Feat. John Grant
Punchline D Nell Mescal
The Longer The Waiting D Steph Geremia
An Irish Song D David Keenan
Wide World Of Joy D Dogs
Serpentine D My Sweet Beloved
The Absence D Another White Lie
Just Passing the Time D Elaine Nolan
