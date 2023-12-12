Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows

Ceol Anocht: Show #621 – 12/12/2023

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman12/12/2023

Dead In The Water Molly Vulpyne
Hero of Coincidence The Line Feat. Sarah Corcoran
The Whores Of Life The Breeze
Loved Up Woody
A Forest Of Lungs Velourias
Chill ActionRec
The Now Now Express The Prongs
Fruit Peel Path The Line, Feat. Caoi de Barra, lullahush
St Francis (Had a Wife of Snow) The Butterfly Graveyard
Listen To Me Child Zapho
I Stand Beside The Light Hánt
Christmas’ll Ruin Me David Keenan & Evanne Kilgallon
Strange Waves I Kate Ellis & Ed Bennett

 

