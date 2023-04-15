Citizen’s Assembly Call for Urgent Action on Drug Use

‘We need to look at how socio-economics impacts drug use in Ireland”.

That’s the urgent call from a drug awareness campaigner at the Inaugarul Citizen’s Assembly on Drug use in Dublin today.

The Citizen’s Assembly is focused on reducing the harm of illicit drugs on the individual, families and communities within the state.

Part of the Advisory Group and Former Dublin GAA Footballer, Philly McMahon, addressed the meeting to discuss his lived experience.

Meanwhile, local pharmacist, Tómas Keogh, based at Newpark shopping centre, has been telling KCLR that there is help available in store and via GP services, for anyone who finds themselves addicted to over the counter medications.