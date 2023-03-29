Clár 10: Seó Tallainne

Eimear and Róise talk all things school talent show.

Foclóir / Dictionary:

John Walsh guides us through the words they used.

Seó tallainne – talent show

Feisteas – outfit or costume

Neirbhíseach – nervous

Ag seinm an ghiotár – playing the guitar

Cleachtadh – practice

Ag seimn port – playing a tune

Ceolchoirm – concert

Racghrúpa – rock band

Na moltóirí – judges

An múinteoir ceoil – the music teacher

Duaiseanna – prizesna

buaiteoirí – the winners

Trófaí – trophy

Is cuma faoin dtoradh – the result doesn’t matter

Funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television Licence Fee.

Árna Mhaoiniú ag Údarás Craolacháin na hÉireann leis an Táille Ceadúnais Teilifíse.