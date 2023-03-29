Clár 10: Seó Tallainne

Catch UpClár sa Charr

John Walsh joins Eimear and Róise on their drive to school where they chat all things under the sun in as Gaeilge.

Eimear and Róise talk all things school talent show.

Foclóir / Dictionary:

John Walsh guides us through the words they used.

Seó tallainne – talent show

Feisteas – outfit or costume

Neirbhíseach – nervous

Ag seinm an ghiotár – playing the guitar

Cleachtadh – practice

Ag seimn port – playing a tune

Ceolchoirm – concert

Racghrúpa – rock band

Na moltóirí – judges

An múinteoir ceoil – the music teacher

Duaiseanna – prizesna

buaiteoirí – the winners

Trófaí – trophy

Is cuma faoin dtoradh – the result doesn’t matter

