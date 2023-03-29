Catch UpClár sa Charr
Clár 10: Seó Tallainne
John Walsh joins Eimear and Róise on their drive to school where they chat all things under the sun in as Gaeilge.
Eimear and Róise talk all things school talent show.
Foclóir / Dictionary:
John Walsh guides us through the words they used.
Seó tallainne – talent show
Feisteas – outfit or costume
Neirbhíseach – nervous
Ag seinm an ghiotár – playing the guitar
Cleachtadh – practice
Ag seimn port – playing a tune
Ceolchoirm – concert
Racghrúpa – rock band
Na moltóirí – judges
An múinteoir ceoil – the music teacher
Duaiseanna – prizesna
buaiteoirí – the winners
Trófaí – trophy
Is cuma faoin dtoradh – the result doesn’t matter
Funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television Licence Fee.
Árna Mhaoiniú ag Údarás Craolacháin na hÉireann leis an Táille Ceadúnais Teilifíse.