Council in Carlow being asked to withdraw permission for Barrow Track maintenace works
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

KCLR96FM News & Sport 1 hour ago
Carlow County Council will today be asked to withdraw permission for Waterways Ireland to carry out maintenance work on the Barrow track.

Councillor John Cassin says he thinks the work that the company is doing actually goes beyond the remit of that agreement.

He says it’s destroying parts of the path.

Speaking to KCLR News, Councillor Cassin says he will be raising it at today’s monthly meeting.

