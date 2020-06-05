Council meeting with a difference planned for Carlow next Monday

Carlow Councillors have a socially-distanced seating plan set out for them as they prepare to meet in the GB Shaw Theatre in Visual next Monday.

The June monthly meeting will be followed by the annual general meeting with a new Cathaoirleach and Leas-Cathaoirleach to be elected at that.

Seat numbers around the Theatre have been allocated to each of the elected members and they have been asked not to arrive more than fifteen minutes before the start of the meeting.

The Cathaoirleach and management team will be seated on the stage area.

A pack with a mask , tissues and gloves will be issued for members to wear if they so wish.