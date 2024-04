A Carlow councillor says he had ‘significant concerns’ over the proposed Active Travel scheme on the old Dublin Road.

The Carlow town municipal district monthly meeting was told of a plan to install a two-way cycle lane outside St Mary’s Cemetery which would prevent people from parking there.

Cllr Fintan Phelan says a parking provision needs to be maintained.

