Councillors and council officials to discuss N77 Kilkenny Ballyragget road stretch with Transport Infrastructure Ireland

Concerns have been raised about a local route where a number of crashes have taken place.

The latest on the N77 Ballyragget Kilkenny road at the Dinan Bridge last week saw 12 people taken to three separate hospitals after a school bus and truck collided.

The incident was to the fore of the county council’s monthly meeting with representatives requesting a meeting with the organisation that oversees the stretch.

Cllr Peter “Chap” Cleere told KCLR News; “That particular section of road is managed by the TII, Transport Infrastructure Ireland, I know a meeting’s been requested to take place between the head officials of Kilkenny County Council and the TII along with the local representatives as well so it’s definitely something that needs to be looked at, anybody that goes to a match in Jenkinstown or heading out that road will know that all you can see is the sky when you’re going up that bridge it’s so high, it can be quite, quite dangerous”.