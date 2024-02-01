County Carlow road to close during daytime while resurfacing takes place

Carlow County Council’s to close a local road while works take place.

Resurfacing’s earmarked for the L-2021 at Castlegrace / Aghade from today (Thursday, 1st Feb) to next Tuesday (6th Feb).

It means a full closure will run between 8am and 5pm each day while crews from the Tullow municipal district are out.

Motorists due to travel along the stretch are advised to plan their journey accordingly taking into account possible delays / alternative route.