Covid-19 vaccination centre in Carlow moves to new home

Carlow’s Vaccination Centre has moved from IT Carlow.

Those availing of the service can do so at the Dolmen Hotel (Eircode R93 N207) from today (Monday, 13th September) after a six months at the local third-level Barrow Centre.

It’s business as usual at The Hub at Cillin Hill in Kilkenny.

In general, you need to book an appointment to be vaccinated though there are occasional dates where a walk-in facility is offered – details on that will be updated via HSE.ie

A statement to KCLR News from the HSE South East adds “In extending its thanks to IT Carlow for facilitating the operation of the Vaccination Centre over the last six months, the HSE also records appreciation of its own hard working staff for the efficient running of the service there – and in ensuring business as usual continues at the new location. In looking forward to its hosting at the Dolmen Hotel complex, the HSE would like to thank the people of Carlow for their support for the COVID-19 Vaccination Roll Out to date”.

It also reads “HSE/South East Community Healthcare reminds everyone that the COVID-19 virus is circulating in our communities. Consequently, the HSE continues to encourage people to follow public health advice and to comply with regulations and guidelines. In addition, the HSE encourages maximum take up of the vaccine as a safeguard against the spread of COVID-19”.

Meanwhile, see what the latest hospital figures regarding Covid-19 patients are here