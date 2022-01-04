KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Covid causes cancellation of early Carlow commuter train

Sinead Burke 04/01/2022

Around twenty train services have been cancelled this week because of Covid.

Irish Rail says staff absences mean the services will not run between today and Friday.

It’s affecting services mostly in Dublin but also Heuston Commuter routes including the daily 6.30am service from Carlow.

Services from Thomastown, Kilkenny and Muinebheag are not impacted.

