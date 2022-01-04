KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Covid causes cancellation of early Carlow commuter train
Around twenty train services have been cancelled this week because of Covid.
Irish Rail says staff absences mean the services will not run between today and Friday.
It’s affecting services mostly in Dublin but also Heuston Commuter routes including the daily 6.30am service from Carlow.
Services from Thomastown, Kilkenny and Muinebheag are not impacted.
Reminder – normal weekday service resumes today.
However, please note limited number of cancellations on GCD to Newbridge/Hazelhatch and Heuston Commuter routes.
Full service details at https://t.co/r50m2431AZ pic.twitter.com/X84bYAbw4m
— Iarnród Éireann #StaySafe (@IrishRail) January 4, 2022