Creative seeds being planted in Thomastown today

Thomastown is planting creative seeds today – literally and figuratively.

It’s basically a series of workshops aimed at connecting the local community and encouraging people to think about the future of the area in creative ways.

The ‘Seeds of the Future’ events this afternoon include seed-planting and flag-making, as well as discussions on Thomastown’s community origins and potential for future growth.

One of the organisers, Ciara O’ Connor, told KCLR News “We kind of thought it’d be nice to have just an opportunity to get together as a community, that was where it started, and then with this idea of the fact that we’re now building back better is the catchphrase that’s going around we thought this is actually a really nice opportunity for us to get our heads together and look at what’s Thomastown going to be like in the next decade, two decades, three decades and how could we make a more liveable community”.

She adds “We’ll be talking about how can we imagine the future of Thomastown together but it’s more of an idea of how do we create small, sustainable communities that can work really well into the future, what do small communities need; co-working spaces, creative spaces for children to go, places for young people to hang out that are welcoming, local food production, all those nice things that are in the ether at the moment”.