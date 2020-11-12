Carlow home searched in CAB operation targeting drug dealer

A home in Carlow has been raided as part of a CAB operation targeting a drug dealer who’s operating across Carlow Wicklow and North Kildare.

5,800 euro in cash, designer clothes and drugs have been seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau after the searches in Carlow and Dublin this morning.

CAB officers searched three businesses in County Dublin as well as the Carlow house where a small quantity of cocaine and cannabis was discovered.

Canada Goose jackets and a Louis Vuitton bag were among the items seized, while mobile phones and financial documents were also recovered.