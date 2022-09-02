Carlow, Kilkenny and Electric Picnic all affected by latest rainfall warnings

A warning that high levels of rainfall will cause disruption on Saturday night has been issued for Carlow, Kilkenny, Electric Picnic, and the whole country.

Met Eireann has upgraded its weekend advisory to a status yellow rain alert from 9pm on Saturday night until midday on Sunday.

The 70,000 people heading to Stradbally over the border in Laois can expect a lot of rain this weekend but Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly’s been telling KCLR that it will fall mostly overnight.

The rainfall advisory kicks in tat 7pm this (Friday) evening and Alan says there could be 10-20mm of rain falling after midnight.

There’s likely to be similar amounts of rain on Saturday night with a risk of thunderstorms on Sunday night.