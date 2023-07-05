Day two of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions gets underway in Kilkenny today

Employment rights, public services, and social policy will be top of the agenda at day two of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions conference in Kilkenny today.

Yesterday President Michael D Higgins addressed the opening of the biennial conference at the Lyrath Hotel.

The theme of the conference is ‘Making Work Pay – Unions Transforming Work and Workplaces’.

Carlow Kilkenny Labour party chair Seán Ó hArgáin says there are still many industries in Ireland that still do not offer a living wage:

“In some ways, even though I love the industry, and I grew up in the industry, and it’s very

important for Kilkenny, industries like the tourism industry involve seasonal work, it’s non-permanent, and sometimes it’s not well paid. Michael D Higgins would have been one of the people who fought for the introduction of the minimum wage, but it’s still a long way away from the living wage, which the Irish Congress of Trade Unions is constantly pushing for.”