Debate sparked in Carlow over proposed name change to the Kilkenny Road

Councillors in Carlow have sparked an interesting debate with their proposal to change the name of the Kilkenny road to University road.

Those living in the area will be asked what they think but the elected members in favour of such a move believe it would be beneficial now that they have a University campus.

Not everyone agrees – This local man told KCLR Live what he thinks.

“The road to Kilkenny, leave it as it is because it’s not the road to the University, it’s the road to Kilkenny,” he said.

What do you think, check our poll below: