‘Deep disappointment’ is how Glanbia Ireland reacts to An Taisce’s decision to appeal latest High Court ruling

Deep disappointment.

That’s how Glanbia Ireland finds An Taisce’s decision to appeal the High Court ruling to dismiss its challenge against An Bord Pleanála’s grant of planning permission for a cheese processing facility in South Kilkenny.

On 20 April the High Court upheld the planning approval granted by An Bord Pleanála for a new facility at Belview. (More on that here).

In a statement to KCLR News Glanbia Ireland chairman John Murphy said that the project is critical to the company’s market diversification post Brexit and will support Ireland’s post-Covid recovery.

Mr Murphy adds that the combined impact of An Taisce objections has pushed out the plans by two years, to 2024, with that delay set to be longer now due to the appeal which he adds would be bad for farmers, rural communities and would hurt Ireland’s reputation internationally as a location for much-needed Foreign Direct Investment.

