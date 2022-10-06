Delegation from Carlow County Council part of celebrations in Arizona

A delegation from Carlow County Council is in the US this week.

The group, led by the Cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue and Mayor Fintan Phelan, made the trip to Arizona to be part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations of Sister Cities International.

The nonpartisan, nonprofit serves as the national membership organization for individual sister cities, counties, and states across the United States. This network unites tens of thousands of citizen diplomats and volunteers in nearly 500 member communities with over 2,000 partnerships in more than 140 countries.

Carlow is twinned with the city of Tempe under the programme and so the local representatives travelled over for the festivities.