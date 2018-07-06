Delight as St Luke’s U-turn sees Carlow/Kilkenny child diabetes services stay

There will be no changes to diabetes services for children at St Luke’s Hospital.

That’s the promise from management at the hospital who say a letter sent out to local parents was not signed off on.

The letter had detailed a number of services that were set to be axed including the clinic for Carlow patients.

Parents of children who attend the local services had contacted KCLR to express their outrage.

However, in a statement this afternoon St Luke’s Hospital says there will be no changes and if changes were to be introduced there would be consultation first with parents and families.