A dog died in a fire in Carlow Town on Friday afternoon.

Two units with ten fire fighters from Carlow Town Fire Brigade were alerted to the blaze at a caravan on Montgomery Street at 2:20 pm.

The caravan was completely destroyed and a dog died at the scene.

Nobody was present in the caravan at the time of the fire and its cause is as yet unknown.

GardaĆ­ say they’re investigating the incident.