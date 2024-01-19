Door and safe forced open at Carlow town home with jewellery and cash taken

Jewellery and cash were taken during the burglary of a Carlow town home.

It happened last weekend at The Paddocks on the Brownshill Road.

Garda Noelle Curran has been telling KCLR News; “House broken into there after 5pm on Sunday at The Paddocks on Brownshill Road, a rear door was forced using a sharp instrument, some jewellery was taken, two watches were taken, and a safe was forced open and a sum of cash taken”.

She has this appeal; “Gardaí in Carlow are anxious to speak to anyone who may have seen persons acting suspiciously around The Paddocks/Brownshill Road, perhaps suspicious persons on foot or vehicles going into the estate there, slowly, checking out cars, checking out houses”.

And Garda Curran adds this reminder; “Sometime between 5pm and 11pm on Sunday the 14th, somebody may have CCTV or dashcam or door footage there, Gardaí in Carlow anxious to speak to anyone that might have some information about that”.