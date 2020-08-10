KCLR News
Driving licences due to expire extended by 7 months
The exemption from having a medical report for those aged 70 and over is also being moved out to year end.
Driving licences due to expire between March and August this year are to be extended by 7 months.
Services are operating at reduced capacity because of measures to prevent the spread of Covid 19.
The system is also experiencing a spike in demand since resuming operations so the Department of Transport has pushed out the expiry dates.
In addition the exemption from having a medical report for those aged 70 and over is also being moved out to year end.