Dry spell coming to an end according to local forecaster

It looks like the dry spell is coming to an end.

Met Éireann says a few showers are expected across the country today, some heavy and slow-moving.

They’re expected to last for a number of days.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says it will stay mild:

“Another very warm and humid day, there will be a lot of dry spells, but there will also

be some scattered showers. The showers will be very hit and miss locally. There’s a risk

of some thundery showers, possibly later tonight.”