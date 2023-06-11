KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Dry spell coming to an end according to local forecaster
Met Éireann says a few showers are expected across the country today, some heavy and slow-moving.
It looks like the dry spell is coming to an end.
They’re expected to last for a number of days.
Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says it will stay mild:
“Another very warm and humid day, there will be a lot of dry spells, but there will also
be some scattered showers. The showers will be very hit and miss locally. There’s a risk
of some thundery showers, possibly later tonight.”