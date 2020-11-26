1.6m people on social welfare to get €390m Christmas bonus payout

1.6m on social welfare will get the Christmas bonus this year.

A 100% bonus will be paid to long-term recipients, like pensioners and people with disabilities.

People on the pandemic unemployment payment will also get it, if they’ve been on the scheme for at least four months.

It will be the largest ever Christmas bonus this year, with payments totalling €390m in the second week of December.

9,232 local people are currently on the PUP in Carlow and Kilkenny