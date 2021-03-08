Electric Picnic planning for 2021 festival

There are plans for Electric Picnic to go ahead at the end of the summer.

Organisers of the festival in Stradbally Co Laois say they intend to hold the event in September ‘unless the Government tells them otherwise’.

The Irish Times reports that 95% of people who bought tickets for last year’s cancelled event have held onto their tickets for this year.

Planning permission has rolled over, and organisers are optimistic the population will be sufficiently vaccinated to allow the festival to take place.

More on the event here