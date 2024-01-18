Emergency services dealing with crash on Kilkenny Ring Road

UPDATE (12:40pm Thursday, 18th January 2024): Nobody’s been injured and the route has now been cleared.

Earlier story;

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the outskirts of Kilkenny city.

It’s understood a mobility scooter and a car were involved in the incident at about midday, at the Dublin Road Roundabout, on the Hebron Road side.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area for the next while.

It’s not yet known if any injuries have been sustained.

Gardaí and paramedics are at the scene.