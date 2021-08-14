Emergency services dealing with crash on M9 in Carlow

Emergency services have been dealing with a crash on the M9 this morning.

The single-car incident happened at about 9am between Junction 6 Powerstown and Junction 5 Tinryland.

The northbound lane was closed on the route for a time with lengthy tailbacks reported.

Gardaí say that lane’s now back open and the scene should be cleared shortly (after 10am).

It’s not yet known if anybody was injured.