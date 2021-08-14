KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Emergency services dealing with crash on M9 in Carlow

A lane was closed for a time but has now reopened

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 14/08/2021
Image County Carlow Fire and Rescue Services

Emergency services have been dealing with a crash on the M9 this morning.

The single-car incident happened at about 9am between Junction 6 Powerstown and Junction 5 Tinryland.

The northbound lane was closed on the route for a time with lengthy tailbacks reported.

Gardaí say that lane’s now back open and the scene should be cleared shortly (after 10am).

It’s not yet known if anybody was injured.

