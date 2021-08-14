KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Emergency services dealing with crash on M9 in Carlow
A lane was closed for a time but has now reopened
Emergency services have been dealing with a crash on the M9 this morning.
The single-car incident happened at about 9am between Junction 6 Powerstown and Junction 5 Tinryland.
The northbound lane was closed on the route for a time with lengthy tailbacks reported.
Gardaí say that lane’s now back open and the scene should be cleared shortly (after 10am).
It’s not yet known if anybody was injured.