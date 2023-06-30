Catch UpEnvironmental Minute

Environmental Minute Week 3: Recycling Old Furniture, Conserving Water in the Garden and more

Practical tips and information helping you tackle the Climate Emergency.

Photo of Nicole Olavario Nicole Olavario30/06/2023
The Environmental Minute: brought to you by KIDCO – Kilkenny Innovation Development Company Limited, working to make Kilkenny better.
The Environmental Minute: brought to you by KIDCO – Kilkenny Innovation Development Company Limited, working to make Kilkenny better.

Environmental Minute: Brought to you by KIDCO – Kilkenny Innovation Development Company Limited, working to make Kilkenny better.

This week, we have some practical tips and advice on recycling old furniture and old tech. We also discuss chemical cleaners, conserving water in the garden and more.

Dishwasher vs Handwashing

Old Furniture

Recycle Old Tech

Chemical Cleaners in Home

Conserve Water in Garden

Photo of Nicole Olavario Nicole Olavario30/06/2023