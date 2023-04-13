Episode 2: Seeds, Veggie Patches, Greenhouses and more

On the second episode of The Garden Show with Paul Smyth, we will discuss Seeds, veggie patches, large and small spaces – greenhouses, propagators, seed trays, and accessories with Eamonn Wall, Plant Manager at Leighlinbridge Arboretum. We will hear one of Paul’s music for gardening and so much more.

