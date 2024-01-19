‘Exceptionally cold, even for this time of year’ according to weather expert as Carlow and Kilkenny see temperatures plummet again

Extra care needed again today and hopefully for the last time as the current cold snap is set to end.

Ice and frost are causing some difficulties this morning in parts and you’re being warned that driving conditions are hazardous so slow down and drive with caution.

It’s after over night temperatures dropped well below zero again in some parts overnight.

In recent days Thomastown in Co Kilkenny was the country’s coldest hitting almost -9 on Wednesday night.

Meteorologist Cathal Nolan says; “This morning will probably be the last of the really severe frost that we’re likely to see, temperatures again this morning dropped down to minus 7, minus 8 degrees Celcius overnight so exceptionally cold, even for this time of the year into the depths of winter”.

He adds; “We certainly are seeing a change so later on through this afternoon and evening we will see milder air start to filter it’s way in from the west, that’s the first signs of a more significant change in our weather”.