Family killed in Galway crash were travelling from Carlow

There’s shock again locally as it’s been revealed that the family who died in a three car crash in Galway last Thursday had ties to this locality.

Kurdish couple Karzan Sabah, Shahen Qasm and their eight-month-old baby Lena all died in the incident on the M6.

It’s reported they were travelling from Carlow after spending some time in the area checking out accommodation after Mr Sabah was offered a job here.

The deaths of the young family comes just a week after the wider Carlow community was rocked by the death of Bennekerry woman Amanda Kinsella in an accident in Donegal (more on that here).

While Gardaí in Thomastown, Co Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses to an incident in which a four-year-old was knocked down and remains in hospital in Dublin (more on that here).