Family of missing Kilkenny man are appealing for help in tracing him
The family of a missing Bennettsbridge man is appealing to the public for help in tracing him.
Turloch Kelly was last seen yesterday at the Linear Park in Kilkenny City at around 5 pm wearing a black hoodie, green pants, and no shoes.
The Waterford coast guard helicopter R117 was involved in the search overnight and the Kilkenny sub-aqua club is currently searching the river.