Fancy a job with us? We’re looking for a full time Producer/Stand-in Presenter

Job Vacancy – Producer/Stand-in Presenter

KCLR 96fm, the commercial radio station for Carlow-Kilkenny has an exciting opening for a full-time producer/stand-in presenter.

The position is to produce the flagship talk show for this area, KCLR Live, which is presented by Eimear Ní Bhraonáin.

There are also opportunities to occasionally present the show.

The right candidate needs:

A background in journalism and/or communications

An excellent radio voice

A working knowledge of libel, contempt and defamation

A hefty contacts book for Carlow-Kilkenny

Social media savvy and a stickler for accuracy and detail in every story

If you think this is the job for you, please apply in writing to [email protected] before Wednesday, November 27, 2019.