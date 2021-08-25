Attempted firebombing of Kilkenny home fizzles out

There was an attempted fire bombing in Kilkenny over the weekend.

Two bottles full of fuel or another accelerant were thrown at at house in Rosewood, on the Johnswell Road.

It happened in the early hours of Saturday morning sometime between 2am and 8am.

The firebombs didn’t catch fire but there were some scorch marks left on pipework at the front of the house.

Sgt Peter McConnon says it could have been a lot worse and would have been a very serious incident if the accelerant caught.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.