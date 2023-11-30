First fluttering of snow recorded locally this morning as temperatures now forecast to dip as low as minus 5 later

Frosty weather’s due tonight and it doesn’t stop there.

After the first fluttering of snow on local uplands, Met Eireann’s issued a cold weather warning for Carlow and Kilkenny among other counties with temperatures potentially plummeting to minus figures.

With icy conditions expected potentially leading to hazardous paths and roadways, the Road Safety Authority’s calling on all to take extra care on the roads.

Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly has been telling KCLR News; “We have cold air over us but it’s going to turn a little bit colder even still for the next couple of nights, temperatures dropping down to as low as minus four, possibly even minus five locally overnight into early Friday morning with a very hard frost and a risk of some icy patches”.