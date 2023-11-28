Five people hospitalised following road crash in Co Tipperary

Five people were taken to hospital following a crash in Co Tipperary yesterday.

The two-car collision happened just before 11am on the N62 main road into Thurles Town, just off the M8.

A teenager was taken to Limerick University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries while two other teens with two women aged in their forties and fifties were also brought there for non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for examination and has since reopened.

Garda are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, they’d particularly like to hear from any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in this area between 10:30am and 11am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.