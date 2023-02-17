Four acts set to represent Carlow and Kilkenny in nationwide music competition

The four local finalists have been named for the Hot Press Irish Music Month search for a local hero

The competition is in association with the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland (IBI) and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) under its Sound and Vision scheme.

Overall winner could get €10,000 worth of a prize as well as a single release with Rubyworks Record Label and the chance to perform at a national event, broadcast across all 25 IBI radio stations.

Each radio area selects its own finalists with KCLR’s being Bríd Lyons from Kilkenny, Noel Boland from Bagenalstown and Carlow’s Jaek and Fake Friends. (More on all of these here).

All four artists will be joining John Keane on-air in early March and then one of them will move onto the semi final of the competition.